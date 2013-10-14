Just In
‘The Blacklist’ Star Talks All-Black Shakespeare Production

Harry Lennix, star of NBC’s fall breakout hit “The Blacklist” stopped by “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin today with some great news for Shakespeare aficionados. In addition to his starring role on primetime, Lennix announced an upcoming “Henry IV” project that will feature an all-black ensemble. The goal is to create a platform for Black actors to portray roles in which they were previously overlooked:

“We all have to study have to Shakespeare when we’re in high school and college and so forth, but we never get to see for ourselves in critical roles and see how those stories are applicable to our lives…”

Listen to Lennix and Martin as they talk politics and theater below. Be sure to tune in to “NewsOne Now” weekdays at 10am for more!

‘The Blacklist’ Star Talks All-Black Shakespeare Production was originally published on newsone.com

