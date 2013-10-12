Dr. Ben Carson: ‘Obamacare Is Worst Thing Since Slavery’ [VIDEO]

Dr. Ben Carson, the GOP’s favorite minority darling and former director of pediatric surgery at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, has compared President Barack Obama‘s Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) with slavery, reports the Washington Post.

“You know Obamacare is really I think the worst thing that has happened in this nation since slavery,” Carson said Friday at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C. “And it is in a way, it is slavery in a way, because it is making all of us subservient to the government, and it was never about health care. It was about control.”

Carson further went on to claim that President Obama’s sole purpose in focusing on healthcare is to create a socialist state:

“Vladimir Lenin, one of the fathers of socialism and communism, said that socialized medicine is the keystone to the establishment of a socialist state,” said Carson.

It is no small coincidence that Dr. Carson became the GOP’s Black man du jour after challenging President Obama’s healthcare policy while he sat mere feet away at the National Prayer Breakfast in February of this year. During his remarks, he offered his version of what United States healthcare should be and, of course, it depends on the private sector:

Here’s my solution. When a person is born, give him a birth certificate, an electronic medical record and a health savings account [HSA], to which money can be contributed, pre-tax from the time you are born, to the time you die. When you die, you can pass it on to your family members so that when you’re 85 years old and you’ve got 6 diseases, you’re not trying to spend up everything. You’re happy to pass it on and nobody is talking about death panels. That’s number one. … Also, for the people who are indigent, who don’t have any money, we can make contributions to their HSA each month because we already have this huge pot of money; instead of sending it to bureaucracy, let’s put it into HSAs. Now they have some control over their own health care. And what do you think they’re going to do? They’re going to learn very quickly how to be responsible.

During Carson’s remarks, he ironically spoke on “responsibility,” which is the real cornerstone of the ACA, not a hidden socialist agenda. At its root, the ACA — affectionately called Obamacare by Democrats after Republicans coined it as a derisive euphemism – is a conservative law that simultaneously pushes personal responsibility and a competitive healthcare market. The Republican nominee for president, Mitt Romney, was lauded for a similar plan — Romneycare — as governor of Massachusetts. It is also a plan that President Obama admittedly used as a blueprint for the ACA:

“Governor Romney said this has to be done on a bipartisan basis – this was a bipartisan idea, said President Obama. “In fact it’s a Republican idea and Governor Romney at the beginning of this debate wrote and said what we did in Massachusetts could be a model for the inauguration and I agree that the Democrat legislators in Massachusetts might have given some advice to Republicans in Congress about how to cooperate but the fact of the matter is we used the same advisors and they say it’s the same plan.”

Read here for more conservative confirmation that the ACA is, indeed, a conservative-based law.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Dr. Carson recently inked a deal with Fox News and will now be contributing to the cable network on a regular basis. Because of this development, his regurgitation of conservative talking points should come as no surprise to anyone. He falls right in step with racists around him, such as Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN), who compared President Obama to a drug-dealer pushing crack cocaine in the form of Obamacare to the masses.

“President Obama can’t wait to get Americans addicted to the crack cocaine of dependency on more government health care,” she said in an interview with WorldNetDaily.

From crackheads to slaves, conservatives have Black stereotypes locked down. The GOP, with Dr. Carson serving as a willing token — as former Florida Rep. Allen West did before him — are firing up their bigoted base with blatant insinuations that the Black president must be for government handouts. Their flawed strategy is to position themselves as committed, constitution standard-bearers charged with weaning Black America from the government’s breast — as if this country does not need us more than we need them.

Nothing Obama has ever said or done even hints at socialism. In fact, his previous back-bends to satisfy the conservative House has been one of my criticism of him. And it is pathetic that a Black man would have the audacity to compare slavery, with all of the rapes and lynchings, and rippling ramifications felt to this day, to coverage for pre-existing conditions. It is tragic that, for Dr, Carson, nothing since — not Jim Crow, not the Rockefeller Drug laws and school-to-prison pipelines found around the country — comes close to the horror of college students being able to stay on their parents’ insurance until they’re 27-years-old.

During Dr. Carson’s remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast, he stated, “Two hundred years ago when slavery was going on it was illegal to educate a slave, particularly to teach them to read. Why do you think that was? Because when you educate a man, you liberate a man.”

Dr. Carson’s ignorant comparison of Obamacare to slavery begs the question:

What happens when you miseducate a man?

The perpetuation of White supremacy will depend on Black faces so hungry for validation and acclaim that they are willing to undermine the very communities they claim to be fighting to uplift.

If that’s your goal, Dr. Carson, congratulations. You’re doing an excellent job.

Kirsten West Savali Posted October 11, 2013

