Judge Say Md. Colleges Have ‘Segregative Effects’

A federal judge has ruled that Maryland has shortchanged the state’s four historically black colleges by unnecessarily duplicating their programs at nearby predominantly white institutions.

In a ruling issued Monday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, Judge Catherine Blake wrote that the duplication of academic programs was part of an earlier dual system of higher education in the state. She said the practice puts the black schools at a competitive disadvantage and has “segregative effects.”

