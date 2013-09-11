Here She Is! Sunday Best 2013 Winner: Tasha Page-Lockhart

Hailing from the historical city of Detroit, Michigan, multi-talented vocalist Tasha Page-Lockhart has been announced as the season six winner of Sunday Best, BET Network’s hit gospel singing competition executive produced by music icon Kirk Franklin. After weeks of deliberation by gospel superstar judges Yolanda Adams, CeCe Winans and Donnie McClurkin, Tasha was crowned the winner at the end of the season finale on Sunday, September 1, 2013.

Lockhart will receive a national recording contract with Kirk Franklin’s Fo Yo Soul/ RCA Records, an inspirational music label focused on showcasing some of the genre’s most talented emerging artists and established performers. Franklin will work closely with Tasha on the release of her debut album expected spring 2014. Tasha will also be appearing on the Broadway stage this fall and will join the cast of the “The Wiz” directed by Joey Ruffins, and the cast of “Deranged” directed by Angela Barrow-Dunlap.

A God given talent, Tasha is the daughter of legendary gospel singer Lisa Page Brooks of the female group Witness. Growing up around music and watching her mother perform all over the country, she began singing at a young age recording commercial jingles for companies such as Dodge, Bisquick, K-Mart and United Way, and in 2001, became the youngest member of her mother’s award-winning group. Says Lockhart, “I’ve always had a passion for music but never thought I was good enough to compete. I’m so thankful for this experience, it’s changed my life and I’ve grown as an artist.”

