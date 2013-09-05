2013 Dancing With Stars Has Cast: Terminal Brain Cancer, New Mom, And M.S. Battler [PHOTOS]

The anticipation among fans, the cast, and the others behind the hit show has certainly been building over the past several weeks and in recent days. As avid Dancing With The Stars fan, even I was a bit curious to see who was going to be putting on their dancing shoes. Well it turns out the cast is filled with drama.

Bill Nye the Science Guy, f will ne added. Many of us remember him from our Saturday morning childhood days. Valerie Harper, who is 74 years old and beloved for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer earlier this year will taking the dance floor.

Joining the bow-tied science celebrity and Harper are Jersey Shorestar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (reality star), NFL player Keyshawn Johnson (former athlete), Corbin Bleu (Disney star), and Bill Engvall (comic). King of Queens star and recent Scientology refugee, Leah Remini. Leah has been in the press lately for battling The Church Of Scientology.

Each contestant will be paired with the one of the show’s professional dancers as they vie for a shot at taking home the “coveted” mirrorball trophy this season.Rounding out the cast of stars are TV personality Jack Osbourne(that’s Ozzy’s son) who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, singer Christina Milan, Glee star Amber Riley (Mercedes), Pretty Little Liars’ Brant Daugherty, and Saved by the Bell’s Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (who can put some of her Showgirls moves to work). We know we all are thinking when is the ‘ode to showgirls’ rumba coming? Admit it! You saw the movie at least once.

Take a look at the pictures, bio and partner information below:

