Mike Tyson: ‘I’m On The Verge Of Dying’ [VIDEO]

During a shocking press conference in New York on Friday, Mike Tyson, 47, revealed that he is deep in substance addiction and on the “verge of dying,” reports TMZ.com.

“I wanna change my life, I wanna live a different life now. I wanna live my sober life. I don’t wanna die. I’m on the verge of dying, because I’m a vicious alcoholic,” said Tyson.

A representative for Tyson confirmed the champ’s words, telling for TMZ, “Unfortunately Mike has made some mistakes recently but fortunately he now recognizes them and is willing to fight his way back to the road of recovery.”

As previously reported by NewsOne, Tyson has launched his charity named, ‘Mike Tyson Cares Foundation.’

“I am very proud to launch Mike Tyson Cares Foundation,” said Tyson. “I want my legacy to be about charity and helping children. This is my start.”

The organization’s mission is to ‘“give kids a fighting chance” by providing innovative centers that provide for the comprehensive needs of kids from broken homes.

It will also provide such essentials as healthcare and school assistance, shelter, mentoring, job mentoring and any other needs that the foundation deems necessary for the child in question seeking assistance.

He also spoke out about in support of Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson during his domestic violence dispute with ex-wife Evelyn Lozada.

Tyson, convicted of the 1991 rape of Miss Black America contestant Desiree Robinson and sentenced to 6 years in prison, has also been accused by his ex-wife, actress Robin Givens, of physically assaulting her repeatedly during their brief 2 year marriage. The former heavyweight champ also bit off a piece ofEvander Holyfield‘s ear during a notorious 1997 boxing match.

In a heartfelt statement, Tyson said, “I’ve been that guy, so I’m not saying he’s a bad guy, but anybody could put that camera on you and start selling your dreams and you will really believe these dreams that you’re somebody that you’re actually not.”

