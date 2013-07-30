NeNe Leakes Wedding Pics From “I Dream Of NeNe” [PHOTOS]

In addition to starring in “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” NeNe Leakes is the center of attention in the forthcoming reality show “I Dream of NeNe.” This program documents NeNe Leakes’ wedding to her husband for the second time, Greg Leakes.

Take a look at NeNe Leakes’ big day and the days leading up to it in the photo gallery below.

