Parents Of Trayvon Martin To Join Rev. Al Sharpton & NAN For 100 City “Justice For Trayvon” Vigils Saturday, July 20th Noon

Thursday, July 18, 2013

(New York, NY)—Trayvon Martin’s parents Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin will stand with Rev. Al Sharpton and National Action Network for the “Justice for Trayvon” 100 city vigils this Saturday, July 20th. Sybrina Fulton and her surviving son Jahvaris Fulton will stand with Rev. Al Sharpton and NAN at One Police Plaza at Noon in New York, while Trayvon’s father Tracy Martin will join NAN’s Southeast Regional Chairman and Florida chapter a the Miami location for the “100-city Justice for Trayvon” vigil. Both parents will discuss this on PoliticsNation with Rev. Al Sharpton at 6:00 p.m. tonight.

In over one hundred cities across the United States, NAN is organizing “Justice for Trayvon” vigils on Saturday, July 20th to press the federal government to investigate civil rights charges against George Zimmerman. Hundreds of national preachers, led by Rev. Al Sharpton and NAN will hold prayer vigils and rallies in front of federal buildings calling on the Justice Department to investigate the civil rights violations made against Trayvon Martin.

SATURDAY, JULY 20, 2012

NEW YORK CITY

ONE POLICE PLAZA

12 (NOON)

Sybrina and Jahvaris Fulton will join Rev. Al Sharpton at this location

MIAMI, FLORIDA

Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. United States Courthouse

400 North Miami Avenue

Miami, FL 33128

Tracy Martin will join NAN’s Southeast Regional Chairman at this location

Visit www.nationalactionnetwork.net for more locations

