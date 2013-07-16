Tom Joyner Offers Rachel Jeantel Full Scholarship At Any HBCU

Rachel Jeantel (pictured right), the last person to speak with slain Trayvon Martin before his unfortunate murder, was offered a full scholarship by radio host Tom Joyner (pictured) this week to show both solidarity and support for the heavily criticized teen, according to Black America Web.

On Tuesday morning, Joyner spoke with Jeantel, after appearing on “Piers Morgan Tonight.” Inspired by Jeantel’s spirited comments, Joyner expressed support to the 19 year old, saying, “Hi Rachel, this is Tom Joyner. I love you, I really do love you.”

But Jeantel clearly wasn’t prepared for what would come next, “If you want to graduate from high school, and go to an HBCU, even if it’s not in Florida but especially Florida, like Florida Memorial, Edward Waters or FAMU, if you want to do that, I want to help you do that,” Joyner said.

Joyner’s generosity didn’t end there, though.

The well-known philanthropist made sure to let Jeantel know that he would provide the assistance needed to get her ready for college, “I will help you get tutors to get you out of high school, tutors to help you pass the SAT and I will give you a full ride scholarship to any HBCU you’d like.”

Jeantel, who was said to be “shocked” by the offer, politely responded with a “thank you,” and then explained that she thinks she may want to pursue a law enforcement career.

After Jeantel testified during George Zimmerman‘s murder trial, she was swiftly characterized as “ghetto” and a “dumb and stupid” Black girl.

White media — along with that nearly all-White jury — put Jeantel on trial, mocking her for her looks, speech, and uncomfortable disposition.

That’s why Joyner’s offer is especially significant.

Jeantel visibly struggled on the stand to maintain her composure while she explained what it was like to realize that Trayvon’s last words were to her.

Not only does she have to live with that for the rest of her life, but she has also had to endure being ridiculed on TV, the Internet, and radio as if she gunned down a teen on a February night.

Joyner’s positive support shows that — in spite of the media and the persistent racism in this country — we can take care of our own and put our money where our mouth is.

Abena Agyeman-Fisher Posted July 16, 2013

