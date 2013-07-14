National
Tracy Martin, Sybrina Fulton Respond To Zimmerman ‘Not Guilty’ Verdict

UPDATE — 7/14/13:

Jahvaris Fulton, brother of Trayvon Martin, responded to Zimmerman ‘not guilty’ verdict via Twitter:

Six women found George Zimmerman, 29, “not guilty” on all charges for the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin and the slain teen’s parents have spoken out about the verdict:

“God blessed Me & Sybrina with Tray and even in his death I know my baby proud of the FIGHT we along with all of you put u [sic],” tweeted Tracy Martin. “Thanks to everyone who are with us and who will be with us si [sic] we together can make sure that this doesn’t happen again. Even though I am broken-hearted my faith is unshattered I WILL ALWAYS LOVE MY BABY TRAY.”

Minutes later, Sybrina Fulton tweeted her appreciation for all the support and reaffirmed her faith in God:

Lord during my darkest hour I lean on you. You are all that I have. At the end of the day, GOD is still in control. Thank you all for your prayers and support. I will love you forever Trayvon!!! In the name of Jesus!!!

The jury of six White women deliberated for 16 hours and 20 minutes — over the course of 2 days — before ultimately deciding that the life of a Black, unarmed teenager means nothing in the United States of America.

