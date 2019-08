Fantasia, Patti LaBelle, Raheem Devaughn, K Michelle, Ravaughn, Luke James and Sterling Simms took over at this year’s Stone Soul Stage 2013. Tens of thousands of people braved the heat to see some of the top artists in the music industry grace the stage of the largest FREE African American Festival in the northeast. Check out the sights of Stone Soul Stage 2013. Photos courtesy of Tyrone Eaton and Darwin Antoine.