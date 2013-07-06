National
Mary Mary, Cedric the Entertainer & More Set To Headline MegaFest

MegaFest, the three-day family festival hosted by T.D. Jakes, will deliver an amazing lineup of inspirational entertainment when top celebrities from music, film, television, comedy and sports converge on Dallas August 29 – 31.

The “Just Churchin’” Comedy Show, Woman of Purpose Concert and the Ball Up Streetball Classic Tour Championship game are just a few of the electrifying entertainment events that will captivate audiences during the Labor Day weekend.

“MegaFest is about coming together to strengthen each other and our families, and leaving refreshed and ready to help our communities,” said Jakes. “There’s no better way to get inspired than by having fun, creating memories and laughing together.”

Read: T.D. Jakes & Joel Osteen Launch Largest Inspirational Festival

Making its triumphant return to the United States for the first time since 2006, MegaFest will be held at the Dallas Convention Center, American Airlines Center and other venues throughout the city. This supersized event marries four of Jakes’ most popular conferences: ManPower, Woman Thou Art Loosed, MegaYouth and MegaKidz with a plethora of entertainment, business and other empowering features for the entire family.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and Niecy Nash, stars of the TV Land hit sitcom “The Soul Man,” the “Just Churchin’” comedy show is a MegaFest favorite. Slated for Friday, August 30 at 8 p.m. at the Dallas Convention Center Arena, “Just Churchin’” guarantees a flavorful mix of comedic talent, with hilarious, family-friendly stand up routines from seasoned veteran comedians to the hottest up and coming talent. Tickets go on sale June 28.

