No Surprise Here: Stacey Dash Tweets Supports For Paula Deen

Stacey Dash tweets support for disgraced chef Paula Deen.

‘Clueless’ actress Stacey Dash tweeted her support for disgraced chef Paula Deen and the criticism was harsh and  instantaneous.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Deen was fired by ‘The Food Network’ after admitting to using the racial slur “ni**er” and plantation fantasies about having Black men dress in white shorts and bow-ties to serve food at a wedding reception.

Lisa Jackson, a former general manager of Bubba’s Oyster and Seafood House in Savannah, Georgia, alleged in a lawsuit that she experienced emotional distress after being racially and sexually harassed in the workplace.

The restaurant is co-owned by Deen and her brother Bubba Hiers.

Though Deen denied the charges, she admitted to using the racial slur after allegedly being robbed by a Black man.

During the ensuing fallout, Deen has also been dropped by Wal-Mart, Target, Diabetes drug maker Novo Nordisk, Caesars Entertainment and Smithfield Foods.

Deen has not been without some unlikely supporters and unexpected sympathizers and rationalizers. They include Rev. Al Sharpton, who said she shouldn’t be judged on using a racial slur in her past, Dr. Boyce Watkins, who in an appearance on CNN’s AC360 argued that Deen’s age and environment should be taken into account when judging her;  Roland Martin, who argued that Black people should be just as upset when other Black people use the n-word as racist White people; and Bill Maher, who defended  Deen‘s use of the word “ni**er” by declaring it freedom of speech on par with Hip-Hop music.

Today, Rev. Jesse Jackson joined in and said that Deen shouldn’t be a “sacrificial lamb.”

See some reactions to Dash’s support of Deen below:

This is not the first time that Dash has been accused of being a sell-out. During the 2012 presidential election, she proudly backed GOP contender Mitt Romney.

No Surprise Here: Stacey Dash Tweets Supports For Paula Deen was originally published on newsone.com

