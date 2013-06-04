RaVaughn: Stone Soul 2013 Artist

RaVaughn discovered her love for music at a very young age. Although her conversation was somewhat limited she began her solo performances in the living room of her parent’s home performing for an amazed audience of two. And so, her journey began. At the ripe old age of 4 ½ she discovered by Carlee Lorenz who casted her in the musical “Annie”. Because of her keen ear for music she shortly thereafter began taking piano lessons, which enhanced her understanding of music and her ability to harmonize.

Then, one cold winter evening at the age of 9, her world was forever changed when she was introduced to professional theater featuring youth. It was her destiny to become a student at the Amazing Grace Conservatory (AGC) studying under the direction of some of the entertainment greats, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Tracey Coley, Denise Dowse, Cassi Davis, and Steve Simien. While a student at AGC RaVaughn developed a work ethic that would astound her peers and render her instructors speechless. She found that her hard work landed her in roles such as Dorothy in “The Wiz”, Rizzo in “Grease”, Doris in “FAME”, Dorothy Dandridge in “The Legend Train” and most recently Deena in “Dreamgirls”, to name a few.

The display of RaVaughn’s talents were not limited to Lorenz Hillside Academy and Amazing Grace Conservatory, but she let her little light shine as she sang in the church choir and led worship as a member of the Youth Praise Team. As she has continued on her journey in the pursuit of happiness she has become an accomplished actress making guest star appearances in several television series and doing voice-over work in various movies. The average person would think that this would satisfy a young aspiring professional but at the age of 16 she decided her journey was to head to New York. There, she competed, won two rounds, and qualified for the finals in the world famous “Showtime at the Apollo”.

Her career began to be shaped and fine tuned as she had the opportunity to work with music moguls such as Neyo, Diane Warren, Ricky Minor, Michael Bolton, Harold Lilly, Ryan Tedder, Jim Jonsin, Justice League, Harmony, Sam Watters, Louis Biancaniello, Rico Love, Wayne Wilkins, Kara DioGuardi, Miguel, Andrew Frampton, Lil’ Eddie, Crystal, and Steve Kipner; touring with Brandy, creating demos and laying down background vocals for Celine Dion, Pussy Cat Dolls, Jessica Simpson, Leona Lewis, Natasha Bedingfield, Paula Deanda, Keri Hilson, Jennifer Hudson and other established and newly signed artists. The fine-tuning hasn’t been limited to vocals, she has penned lyrics that have been placed on Menudo and Shinee projects.

Recently, RaVaughn has veered onto a new path in her journey becoming the first artist to sign to Compound U. Be on the lookout for great new things from this sensational artist!

RaVaughn recognizes that responsibility comes with success she has chosen to give back to the community by teaching voice classes at AGC and acting classes at Virginia Road Elementary School in Los Angeles, California.

Ultimately, RaVaughn’s goal is to share her God-given gifts with the world. She loves to be on the stage, but she LIVES to sing and write! Her desire is not to sell sex, but to take us back to a time and place when music touched our hearts and moved our souls.

