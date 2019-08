Via Foxbaltimore.com

A Pasadena teen was killed in a hit and run crash back in April , but his heart is now giving a suffering friend a chance to live. Skylar Marion was hit by an SUV while he was walking and he was taken to the University Of Maryland Medical Center, the same hospital which his friend Kyle Wilkerson, is suffering from heart failure. The day after Marion died, Wilkerson received a heart transplant. Read Here For More Details.