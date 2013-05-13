Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder [PHOTOS, VIDEO]

Stevland Hardaway Morris, also known by his stage name Stevie Wonder turns 63 today! The American multi- talented instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and child prodigy developed to be one of the most creative musical figures of the late 20th century. After being blind shortly after birth, Wonder signed with Motown records at the age of eleven and continues to record and perform for Motown to this day.

Wonder is best known for his hit singles “Superstition, You Are The Sunshine Of My Life, and I Just Called To Say I Love You.” He has recorded more than 30 U.S top ten hits and received twenty-two Grammy Awards, the most ever awarded to a male soloist.

Stevie is also noted for his actions with political causes such as, the Martin Luther King birthday holiday campaign in the United States and named The United States Messenger Of Peace in 2009. He continues to strive for the well-being of others everyday and for that we salute you.

Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder!