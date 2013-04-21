National
Home

Family Of Boston Marathon Bombing Suspect’s Wife Releases Statement

The family of Katherine Russell, 26, the wife of deceased Boston Marathon bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev and mother of his young child, has released a statement condemning her husband’s alleged actions, reports ABC6.com.

“Our daughter has lost her husband today, the father of her child. We can’t begin to comprehend how this horrible tragedy occurred. In the aftermath of the Patriot’s Day horror, we know that we really never know Tamerlan Tsarnaev. Our hearts are sickened by the knowledge of the horror he has inflicted.”

RELATED: Boston Marathon Bomber: Tamerlan Tsarnaev Death Photo Surfaces [EXTREMELY GRAPHIC]

Neighbors in the North Kingstown neighborhood voiced their disbelief that Russell was married to Tsarnaev

“It was always across the street,” said Paula Gillette. ” They were together. You know he had dark hair. That’s about as much as I can tell you… “To be so close to home is really surprising. I think everybody is a bit shaken up in the whole neighborhood.”

SEE ALSO: Televangelist Juanita Bynum Arrested

ABC6 Investigative Reporter Mark Curtis said that the Russell family “asked the media and others to respect its privacy at this difficult time.”

SEE ALSO:

CAPTURED: First Images Of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Multiple Explosive Devices Explode At Michigan Middle, High Schools [VIDEO]

Family Of Boston Marathon Bombing Suspect’s Wife Releases Statement was originally published on newsone.com

Boston Marathon bombing , Boston Marathon explosion , Katherine Russell , Tamerlan Tsarnaev

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Baltimore Cease Fire
Hug Don’t Shoot and Baltimore Cease Fire Present…

The organizations Hug Don’t Shoot and Baltimore Cease Fire will coordinate HANDS ACROSS BMORE in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, August…
08.01.19
ELECTION DAY IN THE USA!
City Council President Wants to Lower Voting Age…

Baltimore City Council’s newest president Brandon Scott laid out his list of priorities Wednesday and said reducing crime is a…
08.01.19
President Donald Trump...
Trump Continues to Defends Comments About Baltimore, Tweets…

President Donald Trump spent Wednesday night tweeting about Congressman Elijah Cummings once again. “The Radical Left Dems went after me…
08.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close