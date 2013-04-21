Family Of Boston Marathon Bombing Suspect’s Wife Releases Statement

The family of Katherine Russell, 26, the wife of deceased Boston Marathon bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev and mother of his young child, has released a statement condemning her husband’s alleged actions, reports ABC6.com.

“Our daughter has lost her husband today, the father of her child. We can’t begin to comprehend how this horrible tragedy occurred. In the aftermath of the Patriot’s Day horror, we know that we really never know Tamerlan Tsarnaev. Our hearts are sickened by the knowledge of the horror he has inflicted.”

Neighbors in the North Kingstown neighborhood voiced their disbelief that Russell was married to Tsarnaev

“It was always across the street,” said Paula Gillette. ” They were together. You know he had dark hair. That’s about as much as I can tell you… “To be so close to home is really surprising. I think everybody is a bit shaken up in the whole neighborhood.”

ABC6 Investigative Reporter Mark Curtis said that the Russell family “asked the media and others to respect its privacy at this difficult time.”

