Boston Marathon Bomber: Tamerlan Tsarnaev Death Photo Surfaces [EXTREMELY GRAPHIC]

The picture of the bloodied, bruised, mangled corpse of Boston Marathon bomb suspect, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, surfaced on Reddit.com and according to various reports, law enforcement has confirmed its authenticity and are attempting to find out who leaked it.

As previously reported by NewsOne, during a fiery gun battle with police during which Tamerlan barreled towards them hurling explosives, he was accidentally run over by his younger brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, who is still on the run and the focus of a massive manhunt. He later died at the hospital.

Tamerlan had explosives strapped to his chest at the time of his death.

The hunt for Dzhokhar has now entered it’s 18th hour and much of Greater Boston remains on lock down.

International Business Times has more on the photo:

According to Boston.com, the alleged death photo… was circulated in an email by law enforcement officials Friday morning with “Suspect 1” written on the image. The site reported officers were using the photo of the dead body “to revel” in the alleged bomber’s demise, from a shootout with police in the early-morning hours Friday. Law enforcement continued the search for Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s brother, Dzhokhar, who is still at large. “Mission accomplished. We’re halfway there. Justice is served,” the official said, Boston.com reported. Another officer called seeing the photo “cathartic.”

