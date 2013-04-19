Local
Home

BREAKING NEWS : Boston bombing suspect on the loose, police say

Authorities say one of two suspects in the
Boston Marathon bombing is dead and a MASSIVE manhunt is underway for another.

Residents of the Boston suburb of Watertown have been advised to keep their
doors locked and not let anyone in.

The Middlesex district attorney says the two men are suspected of killing an
MIT police officer at the college late Thursday, then stealing a car at
gunpoint and later releasing its driver unharmed. Hours earlier, police had
released photos of the bombing suspects and asked for the public’s help finding
them.

For more information go to foxbaltimore.com.

Boston Marathon bombing , Middlesex

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Baltimore Cease Fire
Hug Don’t Shoot and Baltimore Cease Fire Present…

The organizations Hug Don’t Shoot and Baltimore Cease Fire will coordinate HANDS ACROSS BMORE in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, August…
08.01.19
ELECTION DAY IN THE USA!
City Council President Wants to Lower Voting Age…

Baltimore City Council’s newest president Brandon Scott laid out his list of priorities Wednesday and said reducing crime is a…
08.01.19
President Donald Trump...
Trump Continues to Defends Comments About Baltimore, Tweets…

President Donald Trump spent Wednesday night tweeting about Congressman Elijah Cummings once again. “The Radical Left Dems went after me…
08.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close