Via Foxbaltimore.com

The U.S Secret service says they have received a letter addressed to President Obama that contained a suspicious substance. Secret Service Spokesman Ed Donovan states that the letter was received in a facility that was far away from the White House. The letter shows up a day after lawmakers said a letter was sent to to senator Roger Wicker that tested positive for poisonous ricin. In addition, another senator says police have a suspect in mind. Read Here For More Details.