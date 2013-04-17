8-Year-Old Boy Killed In Boston Blast Showed Support For Trayvon Martin

Martin Richard was only 8-years-old when his life was ended in the Boston Marathon bombing, but he was already an ambassador for peace.

A picture of the 3rd grader holding up a sign in support of Trayvon Martin has gone viral and the parents of the slain Florida teen, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, reached out to share their condolences:

“Our hearts are broken over the tragedy in Boston yesterday. Our family sends our sincerest condolences to all of those who have been affected by this terrible situation. We especially would like to send a message to the family of eight year old, Martin Richard. We have come to understand that the peace sign that Martin is holding in a photo being circulated throughout the media, was created in response to a lesson by his teacher about the death of our son. From our family to yours’, we are praying for you, thinking about you and will remember your son for the rest of our lives.”

The sign had 5 simple words:

“No more hurting people. Peace.”

As previously reported by NewsOne, Martin had just given his father a hug after he crossed the finish line and was returning to his mother, Denise, and 6-year-old sister, Jane, when the explosion took his life. His mother suffered a severe brain injury and little sister’s leg was blown off.

According to reports, approximately 133 people, including several other children, were injured. Amputations and burns are among the injuries listed and the death toll is expected to climb.

