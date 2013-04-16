8-Year-Old Boy One Of 3 Killed In Boston Marathon Bombings, Person Of Interest Being Questioned

It has been confirmed that 8-year-old Martin Richard was one of 3 people killed in the Boston Marathon bombing that is being called a “potential terrorist attack.”

Martin had just given his father a hug after he crossed the finish line and was returning to his mother and 6-year-old sister when the explosion took his life. His mother suffered a severe brain injury and little sister’s leg was blown off.

Martin was in the 3rd grade.

“This cowardly act will not be taken within stride,” Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis told reporters. “We will turn every rock over to find the people who are responsible for this.”

According to reports, approximately 133 people, including several other children, were injured. Amputations and burns are among the injuries listed and the death toll is expected to climb.

The FBI said it has taken charge of the investigation and has no suspect in custody. Within hours of the explosions, law enforcement officials, including those with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, were questioning a potential person of interest at Brigham and Young Women’s Hospital, where many of the injured were taken, sources told ABC News. “There’s no suspect at Brigham and Young Hospital,” Davis said. “There are people we are talking to, but no suspect.” Two bombs exploded near the race finish line on Boylston Street before 3 p.m. The area was crowded with runners and spectators, and thousands of runners were still completing the race at the time of the first explosion. Davis declined to say whether he thought the devices were acts of terrorism, but said, “You can reach your own conclusion based on what happened.” According to law enforcement sources, the first bomb exploded at the Marathon Sports running store and blew out windows in four nearby buildings, injuring 15 to 20 individuals. The second blast occurred about 50 to 100 yards away, severely injuring more bystanders, Davis said.

As previously reported by NewsOne, President Barack Obama has issued a statement on the devastating attack:

We still do not know who did this or why. And people shouldn’t jump to conclusions before we have all the facts. But make no mistake — we will get to the bottom of this. And we will find out who did this; we’ll find out why they did this.Any responsible individuals, any responsible groups will feel the full weight of justice.

Authorities are looking for a “dark-skinned or Black man” who was seen wearing a black backpack in connection with the bombings. One person of interest is being questioned in connection with the attack.

