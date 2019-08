James Joseph Brown (May 3, 1933 – December 25, 2006) gone but not forgotten “Godfather of soul” was also known as the “King Of Funk”. His work helped shaped the course of contemporary music. His catalog of classics have made him the most sample recording artist to this day. The hip-hop world finds his work to be very genius. He was an American national leader who had such a big influence on others in the industry. Mr. Brown would’ve been 80 years old today.

Happy Birthday James Brown!