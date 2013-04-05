Family Speaks Out About Grandfather Who Accidentally Ran Over 6-Year-Old Grandchild

The family of a 6-year-old girl accidentally run over by her grandfather Tuesday have broken their silence on the matter, speaking with KTNV.com

“He didn’t know she was on the side of the door,” said Michael Gant, uncle to 6-year-old Censere Mosly-Wedermeyer. According to them, Wedermeyer’s grandfather was pulling out of her driveway when she ran after the car and tried opening the car handle.

Police say Wedermeyer likely lost her grip and fell under the car as it kept moving, with the grandfather completely unaware.

“Once he realized what happened, it was too late,” Gant said. ” She was taking her last couple of breaths.” The grandfather-whose identity has yet to be revealed-is taking the tragedy hard, Gant noted: “He’s blaming himself. I’m trying not to leave him alone. I don’t know if he’ll ever get over this.”

Wedermeyer was known for being energetic, relatives say. She loved playing football and was a kindergartener at Steele Elementary School.

“She was always energetic. She was stubborn too. We loved her so much,” Gant said. The grandfather will not face charges, with police considering it a terrible mistake.

The family will be hosting a car wash to benefit the Wedermeyer family Saturday from 9am-5pm at a Del Taco in the area. Anyone wishing to help with funeral expenses can donate to the Celest Wedermeyer Memorial Fund by visiting any Wells Fargo locations and referencing the fund by name.

