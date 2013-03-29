$338M Powerball Winner Owes $29K In Child Support

Pedro Quezada (pictured), who made lottery history last Saturday as the only winner in the fourth largest Powerball jackpot of all time with $338 million, reportedly won’t be seeing a dime of his money until he pays the $29,000 he owes in child support, according to NBC Latino.

The 44-year-old married bodega owner and Father of five, whose ages range from 5 to 23, has not been seen since Tuesday, after he celebrated his immense winnings surrounded by tons of press coverage. When officers from the Passaic County Sheriff’s office stopped by to pay Quezada a visit on Wednesday, they discovered he was no longer at his residence and there is a “For Sale” sign on the door of his bodega, which has now shut its doors for good under Quezada’s ownership.

The Warrant Squad at the sheriff’s office is looking to discuss the child support debt with the newly made millionaire so that the bill can be settled.

Quezada, an immigrant from the island of the Dominican Republic who currently lives in New Jersey, is also subject to arrest until his warrant for the delinquency has been satisfied.

Quezada, who grew up in an impoverished community on his island, came to the United States some 26 years ago. It is still unknown which of Quezada’s children are lacking child support payments.

Meanwhile, the search for the man who will receive a lump sum payment of $152 million after taxes is on.

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted March 29, 2013

