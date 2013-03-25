Local
Home

SCHOOL CLOSINGS and DELAYS

Last Updated at 9:06am on 3/25/2013

Anne Arundel County Dept of Aging Opening at 10:00 AM

Anne Arundel County Schools No Transportation

Archbishop Spalding High School Closed

B and O Railroad Museum Closed

Baltimore City Community College Opening at 10:30 AM

Baltimore County Schools Closed

Boys’ Latin School Closed

Capitol College Opening at 11:00 AM

Caroline County Schools Closed

Carroll County Schools Closed

Carroll Lutheran School Opening 2 hours late

CCBC/All campuses Opening at 10:00 AM

Cecil County Schools Closed

Celebration Christian Academy Closed

Coppin State University Opening 2 hours late

Dorchester County Schools Closed

Firm Foundation Preschool Closed

Frederick County Schools Closed

Friends School of Baltimore Closed

Frostburg State University Closed

Garrett County Schools Closed

Garrison Forest School Closed

Gerstell Academy Closed

Gilman School Closed

Gunston Day School Closed

Harford Christian School Closed

Harford County Gov’t Opening 2 hours late

Harford County Schools Closed

Harford Friends School Closed

Hood College Opening 2 hours late

Howard Co. Government Liberal leave

Howard Community College Opening at 12:00 PM

Howard County Schools Closed

Irvine Nature Center Closed

Kingz Kidz World Child Care Centers Closed

Little Flowers Early Childhood Center Closed No Transportation

Maryland  Zoo At Baltimore Closed

Maryland School For the Deaf (Frederick) Closed

Maryland School For the Deaf (Columbia) Closed

McDaniel College Closed

Monsignor Slade Catholic School Closed

Morgan State University Closed

Notre Dame of Maryland University Opening 2 hours late

Oak Grove Classical Christian School Closed

Park School of Baltimore Closed

Queen Anne’s County Schools Closed

Sojourner Douglass College Opening at 10:00 AM

South Baltimore Learning Center Opening at 12:00 PM

St. Elizabeth School Closed

St. Paul’s School for Girls Closed

Stevenson University Opening at 10:00 AM

The Auburn School Closed

The Montessori School Lutherville Closed

UMBC Closed

University Lacrosse Closed

University of Baltimore Opening at 10:00 AM

University Of Maryland-Balto Opening 2 hours late

Von Lee Intl. School of Aesthetics Closed

school closings

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Baltimore Cease Fire
Hug Don’t Shoot and Baltimore Cease Fire Present…

The organizations Hug Don’t Shoot and Baltimore Cease Fire will coordinate HANDS ACROSS BMORE in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, August…
08.01.19
ELECTION DAY IN THE USA!
City Council President Wants to Lower Voting Age…

Baltimore City Council’s newest president Brandon Scott laid out his list of priorities Wednesday and said reducing crime is a…
08.01.19
President Donald Trump...
Trump Continues to Defends Comments About Baltimore, Tweets…

President Donald Trump spent Wednesday night tweeting about Congressman Elijah Cummings once again. “The Radical Left Dems went after me…
08.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close