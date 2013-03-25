SCHOOL CLOSINGS and DELAYS

Last Updated at 9:06am on 3/25/2013
Anne Arundel County Dept of Aging Opening at 10:00 AM
Anne Arundel County Schools No Transportation
Archbishop Spalding High School Closed
B and O Railroad Museum Closed
Baltimore City Community College Opening at 10:30 AM
Baltimore County Schools Closed
Boys’ Latin School Closed
Capitol College Opening at 11:00 AM
Caroline County Schools Closed
Carroll County Schools Closed
Carroll Lutheran School Opening 2 hours late
CCBC/All campuses Opening at 10:00 AM
Cecil County Schools Closed
Celebration Christian Academy Closed
Coppin State University Opening 2 hours late
Dorchester County Schools Closed
Firm Foundation Preschool Closed
Frederick County Schools Closed
Friends School of Baltimore Closed
Frostburg State University Closed
Garrett County Schools Closed
Garrison Forest School Closed
Gerstell Academy Closed
Gilman School Closed
Gunston Day School Closed
Harford Christian School Closed
Harford County Gov’t Opening 2 hours late
Harford County Schools Closed
Harford Friends School Closed
Hood College Opening 2 hours late
Howard Co. Government Liberal leave
Howard Community College Opening at 12:00 PM
Howard County Schools Closed
Irvine Nature Center Closed
Kingz Kidz World Child Care Centers Closed
Little Flowers Early Childhood Center Closed No Transportation
Maryland Zoo At Baltimore Closed
Maryland School For the Deaf (Frederick) Closed
Maryland School For the Deaf (Columbia) Closed
McDaniel College Closed
Monsignor Slade Catholic School Closed
Morgan State University Closed
Notre Dame of Maryland University Opening 2 hours late
Oak Grove Classical Christian School Closed
Park School of Baltimore Closed
Queen Anne’s County Schools Closed
Sojourner Douglass College Opening at 10:00 AM
South Baltimore Learning Center Opening at 12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth School Closed
St. Paul’s School for Girls Closed
Stevenson University Opening at 10:00 AM
The Auburn School Closed
The Montessori School Lutherville Closed
UMBC Closed
University Lacrosse Closed
University of Baltimore Opening at 10:00 AM
University Of Maryland-Balto Opening 2 hours late
Von Lee Intl. School of Aesthetics Closed