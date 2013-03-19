16-Year-Old Killed After Allegedly Sneaking Into Wrong Home

Family members hold photos of Caleb Gordley, as family and friends of Caleb Gordley talk to members of the media outside their home in Sterling, Va., Tuesday, March 19, 2013. Police say Caleb Gordley, a Loudoun County teenager was shot and killed after he climbed into a neighbor’s home through a back window. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

STERLING, Va. — A Virginia couple says their teenage son was fatally shot when he mistakenly entered a neighbor’s home after a night of drinking.

Shawn and Jennea Gordley remembered their 16-year-old son Caleb on Tuesday as a lover of music and sports. Both parents say they forgive the person who shot their son and do not blame that individual for what happened.

Police say Caleb was fatally shot early Sunday after entering a neighbor’s home through a back window.

Shawn Gordley says his son snuck out of the house Saturday night and went drinking with friends. They walked home from the party. Caleb went in through a back window, mistaking the neighbor’s house for his own. Caleb had lived in his home for less than a year, and the houses look similar.

