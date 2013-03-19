North Carolina Man Disappears After Going For Walk

Although African Americans make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 33 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s database. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.

NewsOne has partnered with the Black and Missing Foundation and TV One to focus on the crisis of missing African Americans.

To be a part of the solution, NewsOne will profile a missing person weekly and provide tips about how to keep your loved ones safe and what to do if someone goes missing, while TV One‘s newest show, “Find Our Missing,” hosted by award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson, tells these stories in visual form.

Leon Allan Addison

Case Type: Endangered

Date of Birth: January 1, 1983

Missing Date: September 5, 2012

Age Now: 30

Missing City: Durham

Missing State: North Carolina

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Complexion: Dark

Height: 5’10″

Weight: 165

Hair Color: Black

Hair Length: Short

Eye Color: Brown

Wear Glasses or Contacts: No

Location Last Seen: Near Glen Falls Lane in southern Durham.

Circumstances of Disappearance: Leon went for a walk without taking his cell or wallet and never returned.

Last Seen Wearing: A black polo shirt, blue jeans, a black baseball cap, and black-and-white sneakers with red laces.

Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Leon has close cut hair and a beard. He has two tattoos on his neck – one says “blessed” and the other is the astrological symbol for Scorpio. He also has tattoos on his hands.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Addison should contact police at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336, (919) 560-4427 or the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.

