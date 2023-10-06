Listen Live
Greg McCoywas born and raised in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. He attended Catholic school and graduated from The Bronx High School of Science. He went on to graduate with a Bachelors Degree from the SUNY @ Stony Brook University in New York.

Instead of going straight to Graduate School, He did a tour as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corp and was honorably discharged.

He worked in sales and sales management for several companies and owned and operated three companies. Currently he, his son and his brother own and operate The Real McCoy Group, a health insurance company.

He currently lives in Reservoir Hill, Baltimore; is divorced, has 1 son and three grands.

