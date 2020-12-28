Elite Income Advisors

Prashant Sabapathi

Prashant is a financial advisor for Retirement Planning Services, Inc. and brings to the firm experience in insurance planning, retirement planning, and wealth management. As a trusted advisor, Prashant believes in using a comprehensive approach to financial planning in order to help ensure that all of his clients’ financial objectives are achieved. He is a lifetime Maryland resident and a graduate of the University of Maryland with a B.A. in Economics. He currently holds the Series 6, 63, and 65, as well as Life and Health licenses in the state of Maryland. He specializes in helping individuals create, manage, and protect wealth over the course of their lifetime, while employing tax efficient strategies. As a resident of Baltimore, MD, Prashant is involved with local organizations such as Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Planned Giving Advisory Council.

