Reverend Bill Minson returns to radio after decades and to Baltimore where TUDAY Spiritual Ministries began in 1979.

In early March when the coronavirus pandemic was announced Rev. Minson was assigned by GOD to, “get up, go out and pray”. Minson has provided words of encouragement on Facebook Live at 6 or 7 am everyday since

ALL ABOUT HEALING is a program created and presented to 911 family members, survivors, First Responders and volunteers at the site of the World Trade Center following the attacks.

Reverend Minson provides spiritual care to Las Vegas, Parkland, El Paso, Maryland and other shooting victims families and is chaplain to 9/11 families 19 years this September.

Minson’s entertainment career began at 15, he appeared on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. He managed and sold Ringling Bros Circus their 1st Black act, the King Charles Troupe. Prior to entering the Ministry Minson was ICM’S 1st Black agent representing David Ruffin, Natalie Cole, Al Green, KC & the Sunshine Band, Ashford & Simpson, Margaux Hemingway, Ohio Players, Staples Singers & more.

Reverend Minson is currently chaplain to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and the United States Secret Service.

*TUDAY is The Urban Domestic Affairs of the Young

