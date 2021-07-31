White Fragility Delegate Bill Maher Complained About Cancel Culture & “Woke” Nature Of The Olympics

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Bill Maher makes it his business as a public figure to be a somewhat intelligent yet highly miserable white man who uses his platform to not only promote white fragility but also stir up controversy. On his long-running HBO talk show Real Time With Bill Maher, the host complained about the so-called “woke” nature of the Tokyo Olympics, and it looks to be more of Maher’s incessant whining at work.

N-Word defender Maher ended his Friday (July 30) episode with another droning “New Rules” monologue expressing dismay over the Tokyo Olympics and its decision to highlight some of the injustices and societal imbalances occurring around the world. More than the “woke” angle, Maher took aim at the mythical beast known as “Cancel Culture” and says that the Olympics is teetering into terrorism that he felt The Oscars went overboard with.

“This is called a purge,” Maher said regarding cancel culture. “It’s a mentality that belongs in Stalin’s Russia. How bad does this atmosphere we are living in have to get before people who say cancel culture is overblown have to admit that it is, in fact, an insanity that is swallowing up the world.”

Aware that he might sound like a MAGA moron, Maher was clear to state that while his politics may appear to be veering into conservative pundit land, he insists that his criticism comes from the middle.

Maher added that the negative media coverage at the Tokyo Olympics is, “yet another example of how the woke invert the very thing that used to make liberals liberals. ‘Snitches and bitches’: That’s not being liberal.”

On Twitter, Maher managed to bring back the newest season of his show with a bang because hey, he does have a media property to sell on one of the largest media networks around so of course, the crap he’s serving up is designed to get a reaction.

On Twitter, Maher’s comments got the requisite dressing down from folks who have receipts on Maher’s ambiguously racist and ham-handed past comments. We’ve got those comments below.

If you must watch Maher’s rant, check it out below too.

