White Fan Throws Water Bottle At Kyrie Irving After Brooklyn Nets Destroy Boston Celtics, Twitter Reacts

As the United States slowly gets back to pre-pandemic behavior, the NBA teams across the country are letting fans back in arenas, but that is looking like a big mistake.

NBA fans, specifically melanin deficient ones, have been showing their asses during these NBA games. In one week alone of NBA Playoff action, we have seen a Sixers fan throw popcorn on Russell Westbrook, a Knicks fan spit on Trae Young, and now a Celtics fan chuck a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

Following the Nets’ convincing 141-126 victory over the Celtics, the incident happened, giving them a commanding 3-1 series lead as Irving exited the court at TD Garden.

The incident comes after Irving pointed out that some Boston fans do entirely too much and can be racist. While the Celtics general manager Danny Ainge claimed that is not the case, Boston Celtic forward Marcus Smart backed up Irving’s initial statement.

The fan was immediately arrested following the incident is subject to a lifetime ban by the Boston Celtics, according to reports. Speaking on the incident following the game, Irving told the press:

“You can see that people just feel very entitled out here. They paid for their tickets — great, I’m grateful that they’re coming in to watch a great performance. But we’re not at the theater. We’re not throwing tomatoes and other random stuff at the people that are performing.”

Kevin Durant also chimed in on the matter, stating:

“We are not animals. We are not in the circus. You coming to the game is not all about you as a fan. So have some respect for the game. Have some respect for the human beings, and have some respect for yourself.”

Some people were quick to point out that the fans dumb actions followed Irving stepping on the Celtics famed center court logo, Lucky the Leprechaun.

As expected, that rubbed fans the wrong way, including former Celtics, Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, and Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who took to social media to react to Irving stepping on the logo instead of having a bottle thrown at him. Durant stuck up for his teammate and responded to Davis, claiming someone would put hands on Irving with a very loud “n***a please.”

Twitter had thoughts as well, with the consensus that Kyrie Irving did nothing wrong that warranted a bottle being thrown at him.

We also agree. These fans are out of control.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

