Twitter Blasts Dave Chappelle For Bringing Out Elon Musk In San Francisco

Dave Chappelle, already contending with criticism from his usual adoring audiences for some of his biting humor, finds himself in the crosshairs of fans once more. During a recent concert, the veteran comedian brought out Twitter chief Elon Musk, who was met with a minutes-long chorus of boos in the process, prompting Chappelle to hurl insults at the crowd.

Dave Chappelle, 49, performed over the weekend at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. where he surprised concertgoers with the appearance from Musk. As of late, Musk has become persona non grata for certain segments of the world due to his handling of the purchase of Twitter, and some of the Tesla chief’s own controversial stances.

Someone attending the concert managed to capture video footage of the moment when Chappelle brought out Musk towards the end of his set, introducing the Big Tech CEO as the richest man in the world, which was recently revealed not to be the case last week.

With the boos raining down, Musk seemed to egg it on which led to Chappelle saying that people booing were recently fired from Twitter along with them having, “poor seats” among other jabs.

Accounts from attendees on Twitter continued to crop up throughout the weekend and now, Chappelle’s name is trending on Twitter. Some reactions are alleging that Chappelle is supporting white supremacy by aligning with Musk, although that is certainly an unfounded claim.

If anything, we know Dave Chappelle to be one to stick to his guns and the reactions on Twitter are minuscule to him at best as he doesn’t see the social media network as a real place, to quote a bit from one of his standup specials.

