Toyota Put On Blast For Supporting GOP Election Objectors, Twitter Reacts #BoycottToyota

The 2020 presidential election didn’t go exactly the way former President Donald Trump and his cronies wanted and despite evidence proving otherwise, that side rallied up enough support to stage a public objection to the results. Now, a new report reveals that Toyota donated large sums of money to GOP elected officials who flat-out rejected the results of the election and many on Twitter are calling the company out.

Axios published a report over the weekend that zeroed in on corporate entities that have contributed significant funds to members of the Republican Party that have stood in opposition of President Joe Biden being named President of the United States. Toyota was in the lead among companies that have donated to election objectors in Congress. The publication mentions that nearly three dozen corporate political action committees have contributed at least $5,000 to this group of objectors but Toyota leads all in cash donations.

By way of data gathered by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, Toyota gave a total of $55,000 to 37 GOP officials who objected to the results. Toyota gave over twice as much as Cubic Corp., a defense contractor business based in San Diego, Calif. The report also found that Toyota contributed money towards Rep. Andy Briggs of Arizona, reportedly a co-organizer of the “Stop The Steal” rally that was ahead of the U.S. Capitol Insurrection event.

Toyota has issued a response to all of the chatter regarding the news of the donations, essentially defending the Japanese auto maker’s decision to contribute funds.

“We do not believe it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the electoral certification,” Toyota wrote in an email statement.

Koch Industries, AT&T, and Cigna were other notable names in the donations list but it hasn’t been reported if these companies have issued any supporting statements.

Across Twitter, many are saying that Toyota’s response was thin at best and connects the company with the extremist conservative views held by some in the Republican Party who sought to overthrow democracy according to the words of their critics. We’ve got reactions from all sides below.

