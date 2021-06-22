Home

These Black Queens Are Reppin’ USA In The Olympic Games [Photos]

Posted 23 hours ago

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 2

Source: Cliff Hawkins / Getty


We are one month away from the start of The Olympic Games. The global pandemic may have slowed things down, but they definitely didn’t put a complete stop from the world’s top athletes going for the gold.

This year’s long list of athletes include some one-in-a-lifetime female competitors. Texas native Sha’Carri Richardson has taken the nation by storm: Her speed, style and undeniable confidence makes the 21-year-old an exciting addition to The Games.

Richardson won the women’s 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Saturday and is ranked among the world’s fastest women. Her cross to the finish line was bittersweet – she entered the crowd and immediately embraced her grandmother. Richardson’s victory came just days after losing her mother.

Check out the gallery for more athletes holding it down for America in the upcoming Olympics.

These Black Queens Are Reppin’ USA In The Olympic Games [Photos]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Sha’Carri Richardson – Track & Field

2. Simone Manuel – Swimming

3. Vashti Cunningham – High Jump

4. Keni Harrison – Hurdles

5. Allyson Felix – Track

6. A’Ja Wilson – Basketball

7. Simone Biles – Gymnastics

8. Naya Tapper – Rugby

9. Crystal Dunn – Soccer

10. Dalilah Muhammad – Track and Field

11. Deja Young – Track & Field

12. Ashleigh Johnson – Water Polo

13. Aliphine Tuliamuk – Marathon

14. Nicky Nieves – Sitting Volleyball

