Ursher Bowl isn’t the only thing people are looking forward to watching during Super Bowl LVIII. Every year those of us who couldn’t get tickets, and are still watching the NFL, get to see the ad spots that brands spent millions of dollars to air during the big game.
2024 is no different as an assortment of brands from various sectors like spirits and beverages, soft drink, snacks and tech all pushed their creative teams to what they hope are memorable spots. Some will be great, others will be big trash.
We compiled some of the more notable in the gallery.
And a rest in powerful peace to the late, great Carl Weathers who is still due to appear in a FanDuel commercial.
This story will be updated.
The Best 2024 Super Bowl LVIII Commercials was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. Home.com
It’s a safe bet Lil Wayne secured a healthy bag for that cameo.
2. NYX
Can’t really lose with Cardi B pushing your product.
3. Verizon
Beyonce stays breaking the Internet.
4. T-Mobile
We’re sharing this off the strength of Common getting his Training Day on.
5. State Farm
You can’t lose reuniting Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.
6. BMW
It’s Christopher Walken, but we only recognize him as Frank White. If you know you know. Ursher appearance.
7. Deadpool & Wolverine
July 26. We’re sold. Also, Marvel Jesus is gold. GOLD.
8. TurboTax
Abbott Elementary star, and creator, Quinta Brunson pushing tax software.
9. Popeyes
Actor, writer, and comedian Ken Jeong holds down this spot that dropped almost a week ago.
10. Starry
Bronx rapper Ice Spice is getting Super Bowl checks. Oh yeah, Starry release Sierra Mist.
11. Dunkin’
Dunkin’ brand ambassador Ben Affleck has pop star ambitions. Go figure.