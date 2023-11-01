NLE Choppa, 21

Anthony Ramos, 32 (Hamilton play, In The Heights movie)

David Foster, 74 (Legendary producer, songwriter)

Latavia Roberson, 42 (Original Destiny Child member)

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ “Pharmageddon” is Here, Mayor Eric Adams’ Making Moves, and More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. “Pharmageddon” is Here Source:Getty “Pharmageddon” is Here What You Need to Know: Wednesday marks the last day of a three-day strike by pharmacists and pharmacy technicians across the country to call attention to the unsafe work conditions at neighborhood pharmacies. An estimated 4,500 to 5,000 pharmacists and staff are protesting at retail pharmacies including CVS, Walgreens and Rite-Aid. The walkout, which has been dubbed “Pharmageddon” on social media platforms, where it was largely planned, started Monday. The exact number of affected stores and participating staff was not clear due to the lack of a union.

2. Mayor Eric Adams’ One-Way-Trip Sweepstakes Source:Getty Mayor Eric Adams’ One-Way-Trip Sweepstakes WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: New York City’s Mayor, Eric Adams, is taking a novel approach to address the growing issue of migrant shelter shortages in the nation’s largest city. He’s offering free one-way plane tickets to migrants, allowing them to choose their destination before the Big Apple’s harsh winter arrives. This initiative is seen as a cost-effective alternative to sheltering them for extended periods. The mayor has made it clear that the city’s shelters are reaching their limits, and this means there might not be enough room to accommodate all migrants. As Mayor Adams stated, “When you are out of room, that means you’re out of room.”

3. Artist Nikkolas Smith Captures the Lived Experiences of Sickle Cell Warriors in Powerful Artwork Source:Getty Artist Nikkolas Smith Captures the Lived Experiences of Sickle Cell Warriors in Powerful Artwork What You Need to Know: Celebrated artist Nikkolas Smith revealed exclusive artwork illustrating the important role blood donations play for people living with sickle cell disease, the most common — yet often invisible to the public eye — genetic blood disorder in the U.S., which predominantly affects those in the Black community. The digital portrait commissioned by the American Red Cross, entitled “Transfusion,” is a call to raise broader awareness about sickle cell disease and the important role donors who are Black play in providing a compatible blood match. One in three African Americans are a match for people with sickle cell disease.

4. Say Her Name: London Price Source:Getty Say Her Name: London Price WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY What You Need to Know: According to the Advocate, London Price was a 26-year-old Black transgender woman who was fatally shot Monday outside her home in northwest Miami-Dade County. Police misgendered her and have not released her name, but family members identified her and said she was a trans woman. They have not identified a suspect but it is believed that her ex-boyfriend may have some information about Price’s death. However, according to Local 10 Miami Dade News, surveillance did capture a man fleeing the scene with a gun in his hand moments after Price was killed. The police are not looking into this murder as a hate crime.