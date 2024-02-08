Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Bad Week for Republicans – Deep Fakes Hit Black Celebs – Kansas City Woman Injured During Arrest

Anderson Paak, 38

1. House Republicans Suffer Public Back-to-Back Losses Source:Getty House Republicans Suffer Public Back-to-Back Losses 3MINUTE READ What You Need to Know: High drama on Capitol Hill this week as Republicans suffered very public failures on the floor of the U.S. House. Republicans lost in their effort to impeach the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas. The impeachment vote fell after a handful of House Republicans joined Democrats to defeat the resolution, saying the investigation into Mayorkas failed to “identify an impeachable crime.” The defection by House Republicans was a blow, along with the surprise arrival of ailing Congressman Al Green. The Texas Democrat left his hospital bed, where he was recovering from surgery. He appeared on the House floor wearing hospital garb, to vote with his party against the impeachment of the Homeland Secretary. House Republican Leader Mike Johnson said they “fully intend” to reconsider the articles of impeachment against Mayorkas “when we have the votes for passage.”

2. Very Deep and Very Fake: AI Videos Target Black Celebrities Source:Getty Very Deep and Very Fake: AI Videos Target Black Celebrities WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY 3 MINUTE READ What You Need to Know: YouTube has become a breeding ground for salacious disinformation targeting Black celebrities, utilizing a combination of artificial intelligence-generated and manipulated media. Celebrities such as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Steve Harvey, Denzel Washington, and Bishop T.D. Jakes have fallen victim to fabricated narratives that often stem from recent legal issues. NBC News uncovered a dozen YouTube channels responsible for disseminating clickbait titles and voiceovers featuring misleading content about Black celebrities. Despite some videos having millions of views, YouTube has taken action against several flagged channels, including terminating three for violating their Terms of Service. The disinformation tactic involves AI-generated content, creating deceptive thumbnails and narratives that exploit real, shocking events involving celebrities. The median view count for each channel reviewed by NBC News was 21 million, indicating the widespread impact of these misleading narratives.

3. A Combination Of Vitamin D + Omega-3 Fatty Acids Can Reduce Risk Of Autoimmune Disease Source:Getty . A Combination Of Vitamin D + Omega-3 Fatty Acids Can Reduce Risk Of Autoimmune Disease 2 MINUTE READ What You Need to Know: We all know that a vitamin a day keeps the doctor away. Therefore, it wasn’t shocking when a new study revealed that combining Vitamin D and Omega-3 fatty acids could reduce the risk of autoimmune diseases. Both supplements have some similar benefits. The American College of Rheumatology’s ACR Convergence 2021 showed that people who take these nutrients over a long time lowered their chances of developing the autoimmune disease by 25 to 30%. Vitamin D is one of the most popular supplements in the U.S. It is excellent for bone strength, heart health, etc. However, Vitamin D deficiency is not talked about enough. Unfortunately, studies show that type 2 diabetes, IBS, and MS are more prevalent in individuals lacking Vitamin D. When looking into the different levels of Vitamin D, D3 is more effective at elevating vitamin D levels in the bloodstream than D2. In addition, D3 helps trigger a critical immune system response to bacterial and viral infections, while D2 has the opposite effect. (READ MORE)

4. Kansas City Woman Suffered Memory Loss After Violent Arrest During AFC Championship Game Source:Getty Kansas City Woman Suffered Memory Loss After Violent Arrest During AFC Championship Game WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE 3 MINUTE READ What You Need to Know: Daysheion Renee Ponds, a 25-year-old Black woman, was with a cousin and his girlfriend, watching the January 28 AFC Championship game at Kansas City’s Power & Light District when an argument with a bartender about her bill began, and police were summoned. Cellphone video from a bystander shows several Kansas City Police Department officers pulling Ponds toward a security office as she is handcuffed and screaming. An officer is seen forcing Ponds’ head and face into the ground while she calls for help and another officer placing his knee on Ponds’ leg. “If you act like an animal, we’re going to treat you like an animal,” said one officer, as another officer cursed at and threatened to arrest the person recording the video.