Shannon Sharpe Reportedly Coming To ‘ESPN’s First Take,’ Stephen A. Smith Says It’s Not A Done Deal Yet

Former Undisputed Host Shannon Sharpe is allegedly heading to ESPN’s First Take to take on Stephen A. Smith.

According to Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Shannon Sharpe will join ESPN’s First Take “twice per week — Mondays and Tuesdays — during the NFL season,” Pro Football Talk reports.

The reported move comes after Sharpe ditched his longtime partner Skip Bayless in June. Per Pro Football Talk, Sharpe will be replaced by another former NFL superstar, Richard Sherman, who has a dicey history with Bayless. Rapper Lil Wayne, a good friend of Bayless, will have a weekly segment on the debate show.

Following his exit, Stephen A. Smith made it clear on his podcast he wanted Shannon Sharpe to join him at First Take, and it would seem he has gotten his wish. But, in a recent episode of the Stephen A. Smith Show, screaming Stephen made it clear that nothing has been finalized yet.

“I respect Shannon, I like him, I think he would be a tremendous asset to the show, my show which is my day job, First Take, ESPN,” Smith begins. “It would be great to have him, but here’s the issue, we don’t. Sorry Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, it’s a bit premature. Shannon Sharpe has yet to sign on the dotted line to be a member of First Take.”

X Users Are Excited At The Prospect of Shannon Sharpe & Stephen A. Smith Joining Forces

Even though the news is not yet official, X users are still hilariously reacting to the report of Shannon Sharpe bringing his cognac-fueled energy to First Take.

Smith and Sharpe have electric personalities, and we are sure it will make for entertaining sports television. Until that day arrives, you can see more reactions to the possibitly of Shannon Sharpe coming to First Take in the gallery below.

