 School Closings and Delays

Posted January 3, 2014

Information presented on this site is provided by school administrators, business owners, and the FOX45 Newsroom, and is updated every few minutes. To check for a closing or delay check below for a list of all closings for schools and businesses within the area.

Last Updated at 7:16am on 1/03/2014

Aberdeen Proving Ground APG
Opening 4 hours late

Allegany County Schools
Closed

Anne Arundel Co. Circuit/District Court
Opening at 10:00 AM

Anne Arundel Co. Govt.
Opening at 10:00 AM

Anne Arundel County Schools
Closed

Baltimore City Circuit Court
Closed

Baltimore City Community College
Opening at 10:30 AM

Baltimore City Schools
Closed

Baltimore County Department of Aging
Closed

Baltimore County Government
Opening at 10:00 AM Liberal leave

Baltimore County Libraries
Opening at 12:00 PM

Baltimore County Schools
Closed

Baltimore School of Hair Design
Closed

Balto. Museum of Industry
Closed

Calvert County Schools
Closed

Carroll Community College
Opening at noon

Carroll County Government
Opening 4 hours late

Carroll County Schools
Closed

CCBC/All campuses
Opening at noon

Cecil Community College
Closed

Cecil County Schools
Closed Friday

Compass Academy
Closed

Coppin State University
Opening 2 hours late

Dorchester County Schools
Closed

Frederick County Schools
Closed

Friends School of Baltimore
Closed

Garrett County Schools
Closed

Gerstell Academy
Opening 2 hours late

Harford Christian School
Closed Evening Activities Cancelled

Harford Community College
Closed

Harford County Government
Opening at 12:00 PM Liberal leave

Harford County Schools
Closed No morning pre-k or preschool

Harford Trash Services
Opening 3 hours late

Hood College
Opening at 11:00 AM

Howard Co. Government
Liberal leave

Howard Community College
Opening 1 1/2 hours late

Howard County Schools
Closed

Irvine Nature Center
Closed

Johns Hopkins University
Closed

Kent County Schools
Closed Friday 12 mon. employees report by 9

Little Flowers Early Childhood Center
Opening 1 hour late Opening at 9:00 a.m.

Loyola University – Columbia
Closed Essential employees on time

Loyola University – Main Campus
Closed Essential employees on time

Loyola University – Timonium
Closed Essential employees on time

Maryland Zoo At Baltimore
Closed Friday

Maryland Beauty Academy Essex
Closed

Maryland Beauty Academy Reisterstown
Closed

McDaniel College
Opening at 12:00 PM

Md University of Integrative Health
Opening 1 hour late

Montgomery County Schools
Closed

Morgan State University
Opening at 12:00 PM Essential Employees

Notre Dame of Maryland University
Closed

Oak Grove Classical Christian School
Closed

Prince George’s County Schools
Closed

Queen Anne’s County Schools
Closed Friday 12 mon. employees report at 9

Salisbury University
Opening 2 hours late Essential employees on time

Sojourner Douglass College
Closed

St. Mary’s County Schools
Closed

Stevenson University
Opening at 10:00 AM

Talbot County Schools
Closed

Towson University
Opening at 12:00 PM

U.S. Naval Academy
Opening 2 hours late

UMBC
Opening 4 hours late

University College
Opening 2 hours late

University of Baltimore
Opening at 11:00 AM Essential employees on time

University Of Maryland-Balto
Open Liberal leave

University of Maryland-College Park
Opening at 10:00 AM

US Army Corps of Engineers (Balt Dist.)
Opening 2 hours late

Von Lee Intl. School of Aesthetics
Closed

Washington County Schools
Closed

Wicomico County Schools
Closed

Worcester County Schools
Closed

