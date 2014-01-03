School Closings and Delays
Last Updated at 7:16am on 1/03/2014
Aberdeen Proving Ground APG
Opening 4 hours late
Allegany County Schools
Closed
Anne Arundel Co. Circuit/District Court
Opening at 10:00 AM
Anne Arundel Co. Govt.
Opening at 10:00 AM
Anne Arundel County Schools
Closed
Baltimore City Circuit Court
Closed
Baltimore City Community College
Opening at 10:30 AM
Baltimore City Schools
Closed
Baltimore County Department of Aging
Closed
Baltimore County Government
Opening at 10:00 AM Liberal leave
Baltimore County Libraries
Opening at 12:00 PM
Baltimore County Schools
Closed
Baltimore School of Hair Design
Closed
Balto. Museum of Industry
Closed
Calvert County Schools
Closed
Carroll Community College
Opening at noon
Carroll County Government
Opening 4 hours late
Carroll County Schools
Closed
CCBC/All campuses
Opening at noon
Cecil Community College
Closed
Cecil County Schools
Closed Friday
Compass Academy
Closed
Coppin State University
Opening 2 hours late
Dorchester County Schools
Closed
Frederick County Schools
Closed
Friends School of Baltimore
Closed
Garrett County Schools
Closed
Gerstell Academy
Opening 2 hours late
Harford Christian School
Closed Evening Activities Cancelled
Harford Community College
Closed
Harford County Government
Opening at 12:00 PM Liberal leave
Harford County Schools
Closed No morning pre-k or preschool
Harford Trash Services
Opening 3 hours late
Hood College
Opening at 11:00 AM
Howard Co. Government
Liberal leave
Howard Community College
Opening 1 1/2 hours late
Howard County Schools
Closed
Irvine Nature Center
Closed
Johns Hopkins University
Closed
Kent County Schools
Closed Friday 12 mon. employees report by 9
Little Flowers Early Childhood Center
Opening 1 hour late Opening at 9:00 a.m.
Loyola University – Columbia
Closed Essential employees on time
Loyola University – Main Campus
Closed Essential employees on time
Loyola University – Timonium
Closed Essential employees on time
Maryland Zoo At Baltimore
Closed Friday
Maryland Beauty Academy Essex
Closed
Maryland Beauty Academy Reisterstown
Closed
McDaniel College
Opening at 12:00 PM
Md University of Integrative Health
Opening 1 hour late
Montgomery County Schools
Closed
Morgan State University
Opening at 12:00 PM Essential Employees
Notre Dame of Maryland University
Closed
Oak Grove Classical Christian School
Closed
Prince George’s County Schools
Closed
Queen Anne’s County Schools
Closed Friday 12 mon. employees report at 9
Salisbury University
Opening 2 hours late Essential employees on time
Sojourner Douglass College
Closed
St. Mary’s County Schools
Closed
Stevenson University
Opening at 10:00 AM
Talbot County Schools
Closed
Towson University
Opening at 12:00 PM
U.S. Naval Academy
Opening 2 hours late
UMBC
Opening 4 hours late
University College
Opening 2 hours late
University of Baltimore
Opening at 11:00 AM Essential employees on time
University Of Maryland-Balto
Open Liberal leave
University of Maryland-College Park
Opening at 10:00 AM
US Army Corps of Engineers (Balt Dist.)
Opening 2 hours late
Von Lee Intl. School of Aesthetics
Closed
Washington County Schools
Closed
Wicomico County Schools
Closed
Worcester County Schools
Closed
