WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Kyrie Irving has reportedly taken charge of restructuring the roster for the Dallas Mavericks, even though the NBA offseason doesn’t begin until July 1.

Irving, according to reported sources from Shams Charania, the Senior Lead NBA Insider for The Athletic, has asked LeBron James to join him as a member of the Mavericks. Irving and James played together from 2014 to 2017 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It’s worth noting that Irving is scheduled to become a free agent this summer, although the Mavericks remain hopeful that they’ll be able to re-sign him. James is entering the final year of his deal, of which he’s scheduled to make $46.9 million.

Of course the superstar-sized elephant in the room, should there be a reunion, would be Luka Doncic. The Mavericks have to balance getting their young leader adequate help to make them contenders again, while also ensuring Luka does indeed want to stay for the long haul.

It’s also worth noting, however, that Irving has previously said of all media reports from “sources” that if you don’t hear it from him then it’s probably not true. Either way, if this is a preview of the twists and turns coming up this NBA offseason then we all better put our seatbelts on.

The biggest question of all, however, is what does Twitter think about all this!?

Keep scrolling to find out!

Report: Kyrie Irving is Asking LeBron James to Leave Lakers, Join Him in Dallas was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com