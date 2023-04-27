Report: Baltimore Ravens & Lamar Jackson Agree To 5-Year, $260M Contract Extension

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Lamar Jackson is staying in Baltimore!

According to reports from the NFL and Ian Rapoport, the Ravens, and Jackson have both agreed to terms in regard to his contract extension.

Lamar took to Twitter to confirm that agreement includes a five-year extension worth up $260 million.

He is now the highest paid Quarterback.

We’re happy to hear that things worked out on both sides!

Of course, the flock couldn’t be happier. Check out some of the reactions below:

