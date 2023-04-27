Lamar Jackson is staying in Baltimore!
According to reports from the NFL and Ian Rapoport, the Ravens, and Jackson have both agreed to terms in regard to his contract extension.
Lamar took to Twitter to confirm that agreement includes a five-year extension worth up $260 million.
He is now the highest paid Quarterback.
We’re happy to hear that things worked out on both sides!
Of course, the flock couldn’t be happier. Check out some of the reactions below:
Report: Baltimore Ravens & Lamar Jackson Agree To 5-Year, $260M Contract Extension was originally published on 92q.com