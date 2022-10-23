WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

This past Sunday, Radio One Baltimore held their “Brunchin For Boobies” in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The event was held at Noir Restaurant and Lounge and was hosted by 92Q’s very own Persia Nicole and Magic 95.9’s Ryan Da Lion.

We heard heartfelt stories from survivors as well as a representative from Sidney Kimmel Cancer Research Center and who provided resources to those in attendance.

If you weren’t able to attend the event, check out the photos below to see what you missed!

The post RECAP: Everything You Missed At Radio One Baltimore’s Brunchin’ For Boobies [PHOTOS] appeared first on 92 Q.

