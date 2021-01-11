MAGA Land Mad They Landed On No-Fly Lists Following Bootleg Coup, Twitter Loves This Song

MAGA nuts are finding out first hand that partaking in a bootleg coup comes with some serious consequences.
All hell broke loose last week after the lame-duck president Donald Trump told his faithful domestic terrorists to march down to the U.S.Capitol and disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The world watched in horror as some Capitol Police officers did their best to hold back the mob while other officers allowed the madness into the people’s house.
Eugene Goodman deserves the Medal of Valor! He could have stepped aside and let Trump insurgents get to the Senate chamber while Senators were still there. Instead, this heroic officer got them to follow him the other direction, giving lawmakers time to escape! pic.twitter.com/BFeK3ZBktN
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 11, 2021
One officer was recorded taking a selfie with a protestor. Others just allowed the rioters to walk away Scott-free after the raid of the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead, including an officer and one rioter who was shot trying to gain entry.
I have just been told that the FBI is interviewing Capitol Police officers today.
They can start here. pic.twitter.com/KXKy9lajhP
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 9, 2021
Those involved with the act of insurrection really believed they were going to get away with the saltine-fueled coup, but Democrats and a handful of Republicans said aht aht aht.
After the dust settled, the FBI and local enforcement has stepped up and begun arresting people whose faces were plastered all over social media after they boldly posted photos of themselves breaking into Congress member’s offices and even on the House and Senate floor. The chef’s kiss of this entire situation is now these people are really being treated like the terrorists they are truly are and have been placed on No-fly lists.
Videos of passengers who have been suspected of being involved in the riots being removed from airplanes have hit social media, and Twitter is thoroughly enjoying these delicious MAGA tears.
Another one ☝🏾 #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/1jCHTqPDg2
— No Fly List Vids (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021
These people honestly believed they could literally storm the U.S.Capitol without facing any legal consequences is a pure example of the white privilege Black people have been complaining about for YEARS. It’s absolutely satisfying seeing these domestic terrorists being treated as the criminals and traitors they truly are.
You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.
1. Where is the lie?
Hey whining MAGA terrorists on #NoFlyList: When the right put Muslims on the list, it was not because we did anything wrong, it was simply because our names were Muslim. In the case of MAGA terrorists, you earned being banned from flights for your coup attempt! #MAGATerrorist— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 11, 2021
2. LOL
Who knew Karen would become a #MAGATerrorist on the #NoFlyList? I’d like to speak to the Regional Q Manager! pic.twitter.com/vUaqsKSYCu— Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) January 11, 2021
3. Look at this thug
#NoFlyList— Dr Farbod Ⓥ (@EmergencyBod) January 11, 2021
A #MAGATerrorist shows his true colours...
"YOU'RE TREATING ME LIKE A F****** BLACK PERSON!"#TrumpInsurrectionpic.twitter.com/2HZWss5yKM
4. They don’t deserve any sympathy.
As a person with "Allah" in my last name, I have ZERO sympathy for the #MAGATerrorist now on the #NoFlyList It was the right in America who created the No Fly list that punished Muslims simply for our faith. MAGA needs to learn there are consequences for an attempted coup!— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 11, 2021
5. YUP!
Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Lauren Boebert, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Charlie Kirk — all of these fascists need to be added to the #NoFlyList.— Bill Madden (@maddenifico) January 11, 2021
6. HA HA HA HA HA
No snakes on this plane 🐍#NoFlyList 🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/3n7WpUWIT7— Flight Privilege (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021
7. TEARS LOL
OMG. #NoFlyList videos are almost as satisfying as cat videos.— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 11, 2021
8.
Guess who’s not on a #NoFlyList? That peaceful protestor - #ColinKaepernick pic.twitter.com/QQ1F16C2Xk— Kim (@kcurry_blm) January 11, 2021
9.
I woke up feeling like crap, but after 3 #NoFlyList videos I feel great! pic.twitter.com/K3tpjs19Eu— Moses Jones (@SlideJones706) January 11, 2021
10.
Well here’s a song for the white terroists on the #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/sOASB7cas7— Bald William Dent act right heffias (@bougiegentleman) January 11, 2021
11.
Me, chilling and walking, knowing I'm not in the #NoFlyList as some of those domestic Q Cucks Klan republican terrorists.#MAGATerrorist #MAGATerrorist #MAGA #MAGA2020 #MAGATerrorism pic.twitter.com/ni33CPDjlw— cuernú man (@CuernuMan) January 11, 2021
12.
Here's to all the airline workers who are enforcing the #NoFLyList for #MAGATerrorists When workers go where police won't— Cheri DiNovo (@CheriDiNovo) January 11, 2021
13.
Add Charlie Kirk to the #NoFlyList #FBI pic.twitter.com/Es7WHzCczR— Ceres Cromwell (@Ceres811) January 11, 2021
14.
The #NoFlyList tweets are my current schadenfreude porn. Sorry not sorry. pic.twitter.com/fzJCDHQm0x— Michelle WEAR A F’N MASK! (@SoSofieFatale) January 11, 2021
15.
White Men Can't Fly #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/Syrbt0pa1K— GDM (@my2pencehworth) January 11, 2021