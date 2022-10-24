Although we can barely believe how fast October has gone, Halloween is in fact only one week away!
We know and understand that many parents hate having to do things on school nights, but we want to ensure you have options for the kids to still have a good Halloween.
Below are a few places in the Greater Baltimore area hosting things for the holiday
The post List: Family Friendly Things To Do In Baltimore For Halloween appeared first on 92 Q.
1. ZooBOO! at The Maryland Zoo in BaltimoreSource:https://www.marylandzoo.org/special_events/zoobooo/
“Gather your boo crew and join us for trick-or-treating, live entertainment, and more on October 29 & 30. Zoo BOO! presented by Chase is free with Zoo admission or membership!”
2. Rattle Your Bones at Port Discovery!Source:https://www.portdiscovery.org/event/rattle-your-bones-a-halloween-event-2/
“Visit Port Discovery for a spooky and kooky Halloween celebration on October 29th and 30th. Meet special guests, create your own milk jug skeleton, hunt for monsters and more!”
3. Pumpkin Smash at The Maryland Science Center
“When all the tricking and the treating is done and the Halloween festivities have come to an end, treat your jack-o-lantern to the ultimate bon voyage—a quick trip off the Science Center roof!”
4. Halloween One More Time!
“Halloween is back at the Maryland Science Center!”
5. Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-Tacular!Source:https://www.chuckecheese.com/bootacular/?gclsrc=aw.ds&
“Every day is Halloween at Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular. Get free game play, spooky treats, candy and more now through October 31st.”
6. ArBOOretum (and this year ArBREWretum!)Source:https://cylburn.org/programs-events/arbooretum/
“Celebrate the Halloween season with your family at Cylburn “ArBOOretum” on Friday, October 28th.”