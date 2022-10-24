WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Although we can barely believe how fast October has gone, Halloween is in fact only one week away!

We know and understand that many parents hate having to do things on school nights, but we want to ensure you have options for the kids to still have a good Halloween.

Below are a few places in the Greater Baltimore area hosting things for the holiday

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE: Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween Costumes Are Officially Banned On eBay

READ MORE: Top 15 Halloween Horror Netflix Movies You Won’t Be Able To Finish!

READ MORE: Spooky Night Out: Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and Family Friendly Fall Activities In Maryland

The post List: Family Friendly Things To Do In Baltimore For Halloween appeared first on 92 Q.

List: Family Friendly Things To Do In Baltimore For Halloween was originally published on 92q.com