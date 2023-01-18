Life After The White House: Sasha Obama Will Graduate From College This Year

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 2:28 p.m ET, January 18, 2023 —

Big things are brewing from Sasha Obama.

In 2022, the busy college student transferred from the University of Michigan to the University of Southern California. Now, the 21-year-old is in her final year of college and she’ll be graduating in late 2023. According to PEOPLE, Sasha is studying psychology at USC. Before heading out west, the young star completed her high school degree at the Sidwell Friends School in D.C.

Wow, time really does fly by.

People all over the world have watched Sasha and her big sister Malia grow up since they entered the political spotlight following their father Barack Obama’s historical presidency. Sasha and Malia were 8 and 10, respectively, when they moved into the White House. The sister duo lived there throughout their father’s two terms, from 2009 to 2017.

In a 2008 interview with PEOPLE, Barack revealed that the move from their hometown in Chicago to the Whitehouse was a little tough for the girls.

“Malia and Sasha are not looking forward to moving” nor to “the prospects of having to make new friends,” he said at the time. “So I’m sure that there’s a part of them that says we won’t be heartbroken if things don’t work out.”

Thankfully, everything worked out in the end. Now, Sasha and Malia are all grown up, and the siblings have been enjoying their adult lives in Los Angeles. The sister duo lives together in their very own apartment.

In her new book The Light We Carry, Michelle revealed that her daughters decorated their shared pad with furniture from yard sales and IKEA. According to the former first lady, Sasha and Malia even created a budget to track their spending. Now that their apartment is all furnished and decked out, sometimes the girls host dinner and cocktail parties for their parents. During an interview with TODAY in 2022, Michelle joked that girls could use a little help with their drink-making skills.

“The martinis were a little weak. I don’t think they really knew what it was,” she recalled of one of their fun at-home cocktail events.

Over the holiday season, Sasha and Malia were spotted in Hawaii spending some much-needed downtime near their family vacation home. While out and about on the island, the siblings took some time to give back to the community. In photos obtained by Hello Magazine, Sasha and Malia were photographed handing out food and blankets to residents in Oahu. Donning a white cropped top, a belly button ring and tie-dye parachute pants, Sasha was all smiles as she helped to give back to residents. Malia wore a comfy gray dress and a pair of sunglasses for her work attire. She completed the casual look with black boots and a colorful headband.

Since entering adulthood, Sasha and Malia have kept a low profile when it comes to their personal lives. Malia graduated from Harvard in 2021. Now, she’s working as a scriptwriter for Donald Glover’s new Amazon project. Sasha is finishing out her studies at USC and is enjoying life to the fullest.

In April 2022, Michelle Obama stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about what it’s been like watching Malia and Sasha grow up to be beautiful women. The former First Lady candidly spoke about motherhood and how the girls used to love the Jonas Brothers, but now they’re bringing “grown men’” home.

“Before it was just, like, pop bands,” Michelle told Ellen. “Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”

Michelle’s confirmation that the girls in fact had boyfriends sent the internet into a frenzy. Two days after the interview, Sasha Obama was spotted with her alleged boyfriend Clifton Powell Jr.

Powell Jr., who is a former college basketball player, is the son of actor Clifton Powell. Sasha’s new boo Clifton Powell Jr. creates content for Nike and Peloton. The couple has been believed to be dating since Sasha moved to California.

https://twitter.com/fabfeedz/status/1516972746395336711

It’s surreal to see Sasha Obama as an adult. We’ve watched her grow up alongside her powerful parents for two terms, and now she and her sister Malia have ventured off to live their own independent lives.

MORE: Sasha Obama Is Living Her Best Life

Sasha has made headlines for a number of moments where she appeared to be acting a little unpresidential, like in 2020, when a photo surfaced on social media showing the former president’s youngest daughter wearing a scantily clad outfit.

Prior to the crop top viral moment, Sasha was seen in a widely shared social media video lip-syncing some explicit lyrics to Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix featuring The City Girls and DaBaby.

But… everyone has their moments, right? Everyone has displayed age-appropriate behavior at one point or another, and college students having some clean fun are no exception to that rule. Not to mention, Sasha — like the rest of us –certainly has more room to grow.

Some of that growth may have happened once the pandemic hit last year and both Sasha and Malia returned home to continue their education online like millions of other students across America.

Michelle Obama gushed about having both of her girls home during an interview with PEOPLE.

“This time has allowed us to get some stolen moments back with our girls,” she explained. “Those recaptured moments have meant the world to us and I think they’ve made our relationships with our children even stronger.”

However, with the girls loving their freedom away from home at college, Michelle added that she had to create a little “structure” for both Sasha and Malia upon their return from school.

“Ya know, we’re just trying to, like, structure our days,” Mrs. Obama told Ellen Degeneres during an appearance on the comedian’s show back in March of last year, according to PEOPLE. “I mean, everybody’s home. The girls are back because colleges are now online. So they’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes and I think Barack is — I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call. I just got finished with a conference call.”

It was not immediately clear if Sasha returned to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, but either way, it’s clear that she has done quite a lot since she first set off to university.

Keep reading to find a few interesting things you might not have known about the youngest Obama daughter.

The post Life After The White House: Sasha Obama Will Graduate From College This Year appeared first on NewsOne.

Life After The White House: Sasha Obama Will Graduate From College This Year was originally published on newsone.com