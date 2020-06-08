KKKaren Caught Five Fingers To The Face Fade After Alt-Right Antics In Phoenix Gas Station

Because this is America , there’s always going to be a new instance of a Karen being a KKKaren , if you catch our drift. This time, a white woman in a Phoenix, Ariz. gas station caught a five fingers to the face fade after telling a young woman to go back to her country and then foolishly putting her hands on her.

Greg Conn posted a video of the weekend exchange to Facebook, tagging the woman who handed out the face to the shades-wearing Karen who couldn’t mind her business to save her life. In the clip, the younger woman appears to be telling the older white woman that she’s Native American after allegedly being told to return to her country but we couldn’t completely make out what she was saying since Karen was trying to talk over her.

The unidentified white woman apparently wanted the younger woman tossed out due to the color of her skin and demanded that Conn not serve her. Conn, recording the exchange, states that the white woman essentially started the whole situation and escalated it by getting into the younger woman’s face.

At one point, triple K Karen walks over to the woman, who was simply just trying to purchase her gas and goods, and made the silly move of putting her hands on the woman and appeared to grab her. With immediacy, the younger woman slapped Karen’s knockoff shades sideways, and the older woman stormed off in anger knowing that she wasn’t going to win that fight. Conn is heard in the video saying basically Karen got what she deserved.

From Conn’s FB post:

was checking out and this lady comes into the store all flustered yelling at the clerk to get another clerk to help because the line was getting long and her pump wasn’t working. Another clerk came out and she said to the young lady in the video, she can go checkout in an authoritative manner. The young lady said “thank you but I don’t need your assistance”. She was clearly annoyed with the lady like everyone else in the store. At this time the lady told the clerk not to serve her, told her she can leave, and go back to her country. That’s when I took out my phone, and the rest is here in the video.

As it stands, Stripe Dress KKKaren getting the Hand of God from the young woman has gotten plenty of reaction from Twitter and we’ve got those reactions below.

—

Photo: Screenshot/Greg Conn/Facebook

KKKaren Caught Five Fingers To The Face Fade After Alt-Right Antics In Phoenix Gas Station was originally published on hiphopwired.com