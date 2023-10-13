Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Chris Rock Said to Her Backstage After the Will Smith Oscars Slap

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

In a tell-all interview with the Today Show , Jada Pinkett gave us juicy details about her coming of age, relationship with beloved rapper 2-pac, her marriage, and the infamous ‘Oscars Slap’ her ’round the world.

Pinkett Smith says that her and Will Smith had been separated for six years before the Oscars encounter in 2022. So why did Will Smith proceed to react so strongly toward Chris Rock? Pinkett Smith alludes that Smith’s actions came from a different place of anger, referring to the illusion she ‘helped’ insinuate two years prior, in regards to her ‘affair’ with R&B singer August Alsina.

“My honest opinion about that narrative is that it had more to do with the false narrative that I helped to create on The Red Table,” Pinkett Smith explained.

Pinkett Smith began to recall her exact emotions during the buildup of the incident. She says that she was ‘shocked’ when Will Smith told Chris Rock to ‘keep my wife’s name out of your motherf*****g mouth’. Blindsided by his reaction, Pinkett Smith sat back and watched everything unravel in real-time as did we. “We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time. I’m like, ‘What is going on right now?’” Pinkett Smith said in confusion.

With the best seat in the house, Pinkett Smith watched Will Smith get out of his seat, walk up the stage, and smack Chris Rock with emphasis. Quickly recovering from the assault, Chris Rock was able to switch topics and continue his set. Backstage, Chris Rock had the opportunity to rectify this situation personally with Pinkett Smith.

“Chris looks to me and he says, ‘Jada, I meant no harm,’” Pinkett Smith recalled.

