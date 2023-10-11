Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Amidst the release of her newest book, Worthy, Jada Pinkett Smith has finally come to a place where she feels worthy of telling her own story, from her own point of view. While giving us a detailed account of her life up until this point, she has also broke her silence on her overbearingly microscoped marriage with famous actor Will Smith.

She reveals to the Today show, that she has been seperated from her Husband Will Smith for seven years. She attributes lots of mental drainage, a false sense of accountability, and egotistical ideologies is what drove them to a point of no return.

“By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” Pinkett Smith explained.

So what about the Oscar slap? She says they had been separated for six years before the Oscars in 2022. So why did Will go so hard for a woman he was ‘mentally exhausted’ with? Maybe because they were still married? When asked why she never filed for divorce from her husband, Jada stood strong on the promise she made to Will. For what it’s worth, for better or worse, for rich or for poor, Pinkett Smith still wants to make good her on promise she made to her husband.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through … whatever,” Pinkett Smith says. “I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

But with the bottling of emotions and delayed inner-work to figure out the root cause of her unhappiness, self-sabotage began to creep in. Pinkett Smith revealed that she wanted to commit suicide as an escape from her worldly troubles. Her ideals became so strong that she found herself plotting her own demise.

“When I turned 40, I was in so much pain. I couldn’t figure a way out besides death. So I made a plan.” Jada revealed. “I started looking for places, cliffs where I could have an accident, because I didn’t want my kids to think that their mother had committed suicide.”.

She also reveals that the ideations, are new. She tells People magazine that she was being treated for clinical depression when her and Smith met. She even revealed that she ditched her prescribed medication, and ‘He became the drug.’

Pinkett Smith never gave a definitive answer on where her and Will Smith stand as far as divorce papers, she still sees hope for the future, speaking in a optimistic tone.

“We’re still figuring it out,” Pinkett said. “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016 was originally published on rnbphilly.com